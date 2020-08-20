VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, August 20, 2020

San Antonio City Council Officially Declares Racism a Public Health Crisis

Posted By on Thu, Aug 20, 2020 at 3:20 PM

click to enlarge Protesters gather together at a San Antonio Black Lives Matter protest this spring. - JAMES DOBBINS
  • James Dobbins
  • Protesters gather together at a San Antonio Black Lives Matter protest this spring.
San Antonio City Council passed a resolution Thursday calling racism a public health crisis.

The measure, co-drafted by District 2 Councilwoman Jada Andrews-Sullivan and District 7 Councilwoman Ana Sandoval, calls on city leaders to work with the community to end systematic disparities and racial barriers.



It passes as Black Lives Matter activists have spent months protesting to demand an end to police brutality and a nationwide accounting for systemic racism. Health advocates also warn that people of color are suffering considerably worse health consequences during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are addressing the monster that has divided our nation for far too long,” said Andrews-Sullivan, the only Black member of council.

District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry abstained from the vote, saying that while he agrees with the spirit of the resolution, some of its language could divide residents. District 8 Councilman Manny Pelaez was not present.

Every other council member voted to approve the resolution.

The document cites historical examples of white supremacy and racial oppression present in San Antonio and acknowledges that systemic barriers remain as residents of color seek equal access to health care, economic opportunities and housing.

While largely symbolic, the resolution does call on council to take steps such as increasing its advocacy on issues of race in front of state and federal lawmakers, working more closely with groups that address systemic structures and improving health equity in the city.

In comments to the Express-News, community organizer Celeste Brown said she wanted to see "tangible action" to support of council's rhetoric on the issue.

“Now is the time to put your money where your mouth is and to fund public health at an equitable level to where we can actually address the thing that keeps our community down,” she said.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Edison High School Student Lifts Shirt, Makes Inappropriate Sexual Remarks at Teacher in Zoom Class Read More

  2. SAPD Detective Suspended for Social Media Post Asking 'When Can We Kill' Colin Kaepernick Read More

  3. U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro of San Antonio Says Postmaster Must Say Whether Trump Directed Cuts Read More

  4. Union Official Says San Antonio Post Office Hid Piled Up Mail Ahead of Congressman's Tour Read More

  5. Bexar County Approves Three of Four Mega-Voting Centers to Handle High November Turnout Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 12, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation