San Antonio's Methodist Hospital Hosts Wedding for COVID-19 Patient
By Laura Morales
on Thu, Aug 20, 2020 at 12:57 PM
During the pandemic, even a conventional weddings with guests, catering and dancing are out of the question. Yet, somehow, a San Antonio couple found a way to profess their love while the groom was hospitalized from COVID-19.
A week before Carlos and Grace Muniz were to exchange vows, Carlos was hospitalized on July 15 and soon had to be admitted into intensive care, according to a KABB TV report
. After learning about the patient's planned wedding, his nurse worked to stage an exchange of vows at the hospital on Tuesday, August 11.
In video taken by hospital staff, Grace walked down the hall of the ICU in her wedding dress and a face mask while a few hospital staffers and close family members looked on, also wearing face masks. Carlos, laying in his hospital bed, wore a tuxedo-printed shirt.
Carlos’s father officiated the ceremony while friends and distant family tuned in to a video stream, according to the KABB report. When it came time to kiss, Grace gently put her hand to her mask and then to Carlos’s. Afterwards, Grace thanked the staff for the ceremony and for caring for Carlos.
Staff said the groom is showing improvement and is now negative for the virus. However, he's still recovering in the ICU.
Carlos’s nurse, who did not provide her name, told the TV station that hospital staff needed a small sign of hope.
"This wedding is really important for us as the care team of this patient,” the nurse said. “We've seen some victories, but we've had our losses. It was very special for us to be a part of and has been a big motivator for this team. It shows COVID-19 really can’t stop love."
