Thursday, August 20, 2020

Texas Appeals Court Dismisses ‘Save Chick-fil-A’ Suit Filed by Conservative Activists

Posted By on Thu, Aug 20, 2020 at 12:13 PM

click to enlarge Customers line up outside a San Antonio Chick-fil-A restaurant. - SANFORD NOWLIN
  • Sanford Nowlin
  • Customers line up outside a San Antonio Chick-fil-A restaurant.
A Texas appellate court has rejected a lawsuit against the City of San Antonio by conservative activists angered by council's decision not to allow Chick-fil-A to participate in an airport concessions contract.

On Wednesday, the Fourth Court of Appeals reversed a lower court's ruling that allowed the suit move forward. The appeals court agreed with the city's argument that law protects it from being retroactively forced to rebid the contract.



“We’re pleased that the Fourth Court of Appeals has dismissed this suit," City Attorney Andy Segovia said in a statement. "The plaintiffs tried to use the court to advance a political agenda, and we’re glad to see this matter put to rest.”

The five plaintiffs sued last September after Gov. Greg Abbott signed a law prohibiting local governments from discriminating against businesses for their owners' religious beliefs. The plaintiffs argued the decision not to include Chick-fil-A in the contract stemmed from its donations to Christian groups.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg has repeatedly said the deciding factor was the chain's closed-Sunday policy, which would mean lost revenue on a busy travel day.

