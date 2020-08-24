VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Monday, August 24, 2020

Northside ISD Portal Crashes on First Day of Online Classes — Students React With Memes

Posted By on Mon, Aug 24, 2020 at 10:12 AM

click image TWITTER / NEVAEHSCRUZ
  • Twitter / nevaehscruz
So much for a smooth start to the new school year.

On Monday morning, many Northside Independent School District students found that they couldn't log in for their first day of online classes, KSAT reports.



"We are aware of an issue affecting the MyNISD portal," the school district said in a tweet. "We are working with our vendor on a resolution. Thank you for your patience."

Meanwhile, stranded NISD students responded about how we'd expect — with shady tweets and memes.


As of press time, the system is still down, so NISD students will have to continue to find ways to amuse themselves while Zoom class remains out of session.

