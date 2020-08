Northside ISD Portal Crashes on First Day of Online Classes — Students React With Memes

click image Twitter / nevaehscruz

When the nisd server is down💞💕💘💗❣️💘💞💗❣️❤️ pic.twitter.com/rwbPvECkqi — that one girl (@nevaehscruz) August 24, 2020

me looking at the computer waiting for the NISD portal to open pic.twitter.com/Be63Eh2nIx — jesslyn nicole 🇲🇽 (@jesslynnicoleee) August 24, 2020

what if we kissed in the burnt down nisd server room 😳 pic.twitter.com/5oJ0jgdMlE — Denni (@DenniBigBoi) August 24, 2020

I can only imagine the hot Cheeto girls with the full face of makeup..how y’all doin.. pic.twitter.com/CGuQg0ZIFZ — 𝙒𝘼𝙔 𝙒𝙄𝙏𝙃 𝙒𝙊𝙍𝘿𝙎!! || 𝑀𝑈𝐿𝑇𝐼 (@Doqqos) August 24, 2020

nisd servers down😍... I’m going back to sleep pic.twitter.com/4MfkY6gMuP — Nilka🇵🇦 (@nilkuhh) August 24, 2020

So much for a smooth start to the new school year.On Monday morning, many Northside Independent School District students found that they couldn't log in for their first day of online classes, KSAT reports."We are aware of an issue affecting the MyNISD portal," the school district said in a tweet . "We are working with our vendor on a resolution. Thank you for your patience."Meanwhile, stranded NISD students responded about how we'd expect — with shady tweets and memes.As of press time, the system is still down , so NISD students will have to continue to find ways to amuse themselves while Zoom class remains out of session.