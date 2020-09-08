Princess Bride Fan Ted Cruz Blasts the Movie Cast for Supporting Joe Biden's Campaign

“Do you hear that Fezzik? That is the sound of ultimate suffering. My heart made that sound when the six-fingered man killed my father. Every Princess Bride fan who wants to see that perfect movie preserved from Hollywood politics makes it now.” pic.twitter.com/mbUs4y6Ro0— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 5, 2020
Join us! Just think—you can say to Trump: “Hello. My name is Rafael Cruz. You insulted my father. Prepare to lose.”https://t.co/n6dj4iHQIh— Ben Wikler (@benwikler) September 5, 2020
