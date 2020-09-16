Watch Texas lawn guy cuss up a storm as the tree he chops down smashes into his client's house

A blogger at Moon Crew loved the clip so much he tracked down the home's owners and spoke to family member Matt Bieniek, who explained the scenario. After being quoted high prices by tree surgeons for removing the dead pine in their front yard, the family instead paid their regular lawn guy $1,200 for the task.
“OHHHH GOD DAMMIIIIIIIIIIT” pic.twitter.com/UBRH4O0XG3— BUM CHILLUPS, NPR CLASS PUNDIT (@edsbs) September 14, 2020
“He said, ‘I did like 95% of the job.’ He wanted us to pay the full balance of the fee,” Bieniek told Moon Crew.
Apparently, the yard guy didn't quite get that it's possible to execute 5% of a job so wretchedly that it much makes everything else obsolete.
