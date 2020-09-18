Bihl Haus hosts virtual talk on environmental impact of border wall construction this weekend

click to enlarge
Facebook / National Butterfly Center
Construction of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border wall has been widely decried as a human rights issue, and scientists also worry that its already had a negative impact on the environment and wildlife in the Rio Grande Valley.
On Saturday, Mariana Trevino Wright — executive director of the National Butterfly Center in Mission, Texas — will discuss the negative effects the border wall has on its surrounding natural environment in a virtual gallery talk
in partnership with San Antonio's Bihl Haus Arts.
The free talk, titled "Butterflies vs. Border Wall: The Battle for Land, Water, Wildlife and More," is being held in conjunction with Bihl Haus' exhibition
"Hot Pursuit: A Visual Commentary on Climate Change." The 3D online exhibition features works by artist Sabra Booth.
Wright, an anti-border wall activist, has referred to the Trump administration's massive construction effort as a "habitat-destroying project."
"It is an assault, not only on the center, but the Constitution, the entire Lower Rio Grande Valley Wildlife Conservation Corridor and the health, economy, biological diversity and quality of life in borderlands communities," Wright said in a statement.
Wright has been a part of conservation efforts for the Rio Grande River, a fresh water source for more than 6 million people. She's also helped expose pro-wall activists who were recently indicted
for their roles in an alleged money-laundering scheme.
The virtual gallery talk is free and open to the public through Zoom. Attendees will be sent a link for the talk after registering online
Free, 2 p.m. Saturday, September 19, Zoom, bihlhausarts.org
