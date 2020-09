Bexar County will give away another 250,000 masks to local businesses

click to enlarge Facebook / Bexar County, Texas

To keep COVID-19 numbers going in the right direction, Bexar County will give away 250,000 free face masks to local businesses next month.The masks are available to all small businesses inside the county, including those in San Antonio and suburban cities. Each will receive 100 masks, which will be distributed on a first come, first served basis.The masks will be distributed Thursday, October 8 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Freeman Coliseum Exhibitor Barns, at the Gate E entrance off AT&T Parkway.Businesses will need to fill out an online registration form to participate. They'll also be required bring a confirmation email to pick up their order.Bexar County conducted a similar distribution on June 24, handing out a million masks to local businesses. It's also conducted business-in-a-bag giveaways that included personal protective equipment, disinfectant and a handheld thermometer.