Saturday, October 3, 2020

12 purported members of Mexican Mafia arrested in San Antonio on federal drug charges

Posted By on Sat, Oct 3, 2020 at 9:38 AM

A combined federal, state and local investigation led to the arrest of 12 purported members of the Mexican Mafia in San Antonio on drug trafficking charges, according to federal authorities.

The suspects now face federal charges for bringing methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine into the San Antonio area. Ten of the suspects were arrested Friday, while two were already in custody.

During raids, authorities seized 15 firearms, 20 kilograms of methamphetamine, an unspecified amount of cocaine and an undetermined amount of cash, according to federal officials. Earlier raids related to the investigation yielded 20 kilograms of methamphetamine, two kilograms of heroin and 18 firearms.

The arrests were made as part of an investigation involving the Drug Enforcement Administration and other agencies that began in July. It was dubbed “Operation Last Dance."

“This investigation reflects DEA’s commitment to make sure communities across Texas are safe and prevent gang members involved in drug distribution and other violent criminal activity from establishing a foothold in our neighborhoods,” DEA Special Agent in Charge Steven S. Whipple said in a statement.

