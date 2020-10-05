John Hagee, pastor of San Antonio's Cornerstone Church, has tested positive for COVID-19

click to enlarge
-
Photo via Instagram / pastorjohnhagee
-
Pastor John Hagee delivers a sermon from his Cornerstone Church.
Cornerstone Church Pastor John Hagee, known for espousing right-wing politics from the pulpit, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a video posted online
by the San Antonio-based megachurch.
Hagee's son, Pastor Matt Hagee, revealed the diagnosis Sunday during the church's online service posted on Facebook.
The younger Hagee told congregants that his father learned about the diagnosis Friday. The case was discovered early and that his father is recovering under "watchful care" from his medical team, he added.
Following the announcement, Matt Hagee led a prayer for the pastor and all others who had contracted the coronavirus.
The video clip shows the Cornerstone service going on as if staged in pre-pandemic days, a massive gospel choir swaying onstage as they sing and church pews packed with attendees.
In July, John Hagee, his ministry and four parents of students attending his Cornerstone Christian Schools sued San Antonio and Bexar County officials
, alleging a local order delaying the start of the school year due to the pandemic is unconstitutional.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.