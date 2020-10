Our Lady of the Lake University celebrates its first-ever on campus voting site

click to enlarge Flickr / Erik (HASH) Hersman

The first day of early voting is also a day of celebration for Our Lady of the Lake University.For the first time, OLLU will host an early voting site on its campus. The polling location in the university's Library Community Room will open at 8 a.m. Tuesday.To celebrate, OLLU will start the morning with a student mariachi performance at 7:30 a.m. on the front steps of the library, along with speeches and a ribbon-cutting ceremony."It has never been easier. It's just a matter of walking across campus to vote," Leda Barnett, professor and head of political science at OLLU, said in a news release . "It's an honor and a privilege to vote — especially when you can cast your vote at OLLU."Following a push for the expansion of locations for early voting, the Bexar County Commissioners Court approved OLLU as an early voting site on September 15. OLLU is one of 48 polling locations in Bexar County opening on Tuesday morning.