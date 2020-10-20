No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Tuesday, October 20, 2020

New online tool lets Texas voters confirm their mail-in ballot got to their elections administrator

Posted By on Tue, Oct 20, 2020 at 4:46 PM

The COVID-19 outbreak has created challenges during a high-stakes Texas election cycle. - SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
  • The COVID-19 outbreak has created challenges during a high-stakes Texas election cycle.
Let's face it, this has been a scary election to vote by mail. First the president claims mail-in ballots are fraudulent, then the U.S. Postal Service slows down deliveries, then Texas' governor limits counties to one ballot drop-off point.

If you're looking for some peace of mind that your ballot actually got where it needed to, the nonprofit Vote America's got you, fam.



The nonpartisan voter participation group has launched an online tool that lets Texans check whether their ballot was received by their county elections administrator — which, by the way, many other states offer as a service to their residents. Not so, apparently, in the great state of Texas, which hasn't exactly done much to make voting easy or transparent.

Vote America's tool is as easy as entering your voter ID number. Don't know it? Then just enter your name and your county. It's that simple.

While it make take time for Texans to get the kind of elected officials that actually value making democratic participation easy and accessible to all, at least Vote American can help you know your ballot got where it needs to go.

