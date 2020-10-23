Feds charge San Antonio-area Boogaloo Bois member with crossing state lines to incite riot

click to enlarge
-
FBI
-
Federal authorities say a witness identified Boerne man Ivan Harrison Hunter in this photo of far-right Boogaloo Bois who were present at George Floyd protests in Minneapolis.
Federal authorities have charged a Boerne man with opening fire on a Minneapolis police building as part of a far-right effort to trigger a new civil war.
Ivan Harrison Hunter, a 26-year-old member of the anti-government Boogaloo Bois, is accused of crossing state lines to incite a riot during the May 27-28 racial justice protests that followed the police slaying of George Floyd, according to a federal complaint made public Friday
.
Hunter fired 13 rounds at the Minneapolis Police Third Precinct with an assault rifle and screamed “Justice for Floyd” as he fled the scene, according to the document. He's also accused of looting the building and helping light it on fire.
Hunter made his initial court appearance Thursday in San Antonio, according to a Time Magazine report
. At press time it's unclear whether he had an attorney.
The Boogaloo Bois is a loosely organized extremist organization that seeks to incite a second civil war. Some members of the group are white supremacists who believe the conflict will be a race war.
According to the federal complaint, Hunter exchanged Facebook messages with other Boogaloo Bois members about driving to Minnesota to participate in actions. A witness described him as the person firing on the police station, the document states.
A Facebook account linked to Hunter also includes a photograph of him wearing a skull mask that's seen in video of the incident at the police building, according to the feds' complaint.
click to enlarge
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.