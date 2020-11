Republican incumbent Sen. John Cornyn squeaks out 3-point victory against MJ Hegar

click to enlarge Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore (left) and Courtesy Photo / MJ Hegar Campaign (right)

Three-term Republican U.S. Sen. John Cornyn has pulled off a narrow three-point win against Democrat MJ Hegar with more than 70% of the vote counted, according to Decision Desk HQ The contest was the priciest and closest of Cornyn's Senate career — he won his 2014 contest by 27 points — with recent polls showing Hegar, a decorated Air Force veteran, within single digits. Even so, she had a closer finish than polls suggested.While Cornyn started the year with what looked like an insurmountable $12 million war chest, Hegar outraised him late in the race and racked up considerably more third-quarter media buys.Cornyn's seat was one of about a dozen in the Senate that Democrats hoped to flip, and a win for Hegar would have been huge. Texans haven't sent a Democrat to the U.S. Senate since Lloyd Bentsen's third term in 1988.