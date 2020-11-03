No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Republican incumbent Sen. John Cornyn squeaks out 3-point victory against MJ Hegar

Posted By on Tue, Nov 3, 2020 at 8:47 PM

click to enlarge WIKIMEDIA COMMONS / GAGE SKIDMORE (LEFT) AND COURTESY PHOTO / MJ HEGAR CAMPAIGN (RIGHT)
  • Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore (left) and Courtesy Photo / MJ Hegar Campaign (right)
Three-term Republican U.S. Sen. John Cornyn has pulled off a narrow three-point win against Democrat MJ Hegar with more than 70% of the vote counted, according to Decision Desk HQ.

The contest was the priciest and closest of Cornyn's Senate career — he won his 2014 contest by 27 points — with recent polls showing Hegar, a decorated Air Force veteran, within single digits. Even so, she had a closer finish than polls suggested.



While Cornyn started the year with what looked like an insurmountable $12 million war chest, Hegar outraised him late in the race and racked up considerably more third-quarter media buys.

Cornyn's seat was one of about a dozen in the Senate that Democrats hoped to flip, and a win for Hegar would have been huge. Texans haven't sent a Democrat to the U.S. Senate since Lloyd Bentsen's third term in 1988.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Report: Trump fan who rammed SUV while following Biden bus also threatened San Antonio protesters Read More

  2. Lengthy rescue of riders stuck on rollercoaster at Sea World San Antonio caught on drone video Read More

  3. Democrats say San Marcos officials didn’t respond to 'Trump Train' that harassed Biden bus Read More

  4. Temporary fencing installed at the Alamo 'as a security precaution' Read More

  5. San Antonio H-E-B stores have updated product purchasing limits on toilet paper and paper towels Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 21, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation