Well-known San Antonians react to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris winning the White House

Barring a last-minute legal Hail Mary from Team Trump, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are on their way to the White House.They're president- and vice president-elect after Biden defeated incumbent president Donald Trump by garnering more than the 270 electoral votes needed to seal the victory.While Texas didn't turn blue, voters across the state did support the Democratic candidate in the biggest numbers since 1976. San Antonio, like other major Texas cities, also went blue. Bexar County voted for Biden over Trump 52% to 46%.Here’s what famous San Antonio residents and Alamo City natives had to say online after they found out Biden won.

Former San Antonio mayor and Democratic presidential hopeful Julián Castro made good on the promise he made during the debates on how he wanted to say goodbye to Trump.

Adiós Trump! — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) November 7, 2020

State Representative Joaquin Castro, Julián's twin brother, tweeted that he's hopeful, not only for Americans, but for others around the world.

America is a beacon of hope again. https://t.co/mdYFEJqN1w — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) November 7, 2020

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg tweeted that he looks forward to Biden unifying the country.

Congratulations to President-elect @JoeBiden and Vice President-elect @KamalaHarris!



Together, let’s move toward a new era of unity, fairness and understanding. — Mayor Ron | Wear a mask! 😷(@Ron_Nirenberg) November 7, 2020

Actor Ricardo Chavira (TV’s Desperate Housewives) said he was proud to share the moment with his daughter.

Just shared this w my 12 yo daughter, Belén. Told her to never forget this moment. That we are alive to see a woman of color hold one of the highest offices in our country is simply a beautiful moment. For her, for her future. Thank you @KamalaHarris https://t.co/KYQx21rYng — Ricardo Chavira (@RicardoAChavira) November 7, 2020



Actress Madison Davenport (TV’s

) said she's ready to party.

Screenwriter Callie Khouri (Thelma and Louise) said she hopes that although Donald Trump is being a sore loser, Biden supporters will be better winners.

A lot of this fight was about trying to make America a place that isn't filled with angry, raging, hateful assholes. So don't be one. No matter how good it would feel to rub their faces in it, let's be our best versions of ourselves right now. And let's find a way to re-unite. — Callie Khouri (@CallieKhouri) November 7, 2020

In a tweet, actress Michelle Rodriguez (Machete) thanked the states that contributed to Biden's win.

Thank You East Coast Phillie , Thank You Georgia, Thank You Las Vegas✨🥰 god what a relief, there some tough times ahead in 2021 but at least we can get through this with some sense of decency 🍾 pic.twitter.com/63nUimI80q — Michelle Rodriguez (@MRodOfficial) November 7, 2020

Soft-rock musician Christopher Cross said he looks forward to dignity and respect coming back to the Oval Office.

Congratulations to President-elect @JoeBiden. Looking forward to leadership for all Americans, with dignity and respect. Wishing Joe and @KamalaHarris all the best. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/zZWOjuO8Yc — Christopher Cross (@itsMrCross) November 7, 2020

Bestselling author Shea Serrano shared tomorrow’s front page of the New York Times. But with some choice expletives as a setup.

*climbs to the top of the tallest mountain*

*pulls out the world’s biggest megaphone*

*inhales a gigantic breath*

*puts the megaphone up to lips*

*screams into it*



🗣 FUCK DONALD TRUMP AND ANYONE WHO STANDS WITH HIM https://t.co/ySaaL6wWav — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) November 7, 2020

TV host and Bird Bakery CEO Elizabeth Chambers signaled that Kamala Harris' groundbreaking victory was long overdue.



Finally, actress and musician Noel Wells (Mr. Roosevelt) tweeted that she's glad to get the last four years behind her.



"We're good people" "Spread the Faith" - Joe Biden



I am so fucking excited to have the news on and hear human decency. I cannot believe how hard the past 4 years have been, it's just now hitting me how hard it's been but so grateful it's looking up. And Tom Petty baby! — Noël Wells (@RealTomHankz) November 8, 2020

