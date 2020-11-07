No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Saturday, November 7, 2020

Well-known San Antonians react to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris winning the White House

Posted By on Sat, Nov 7, 2020 at 9:05 PM

click to enlarge WIKIMEDIA COMMONS / THE WHITE HOUSE
  • Wikimedia Commons / The White House
Barring a last-minute legal Hail Mary from Team Trump, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are on their way to the White House.

They're president- and vice president-elect after Biden defeated incumbent president Donald Trump by garnering more than the 270 electoral votes needed to seal the victory.



While Texas didn't turn blue, voters across the state did support the Democratic candidate in the biggest numbers since 1976. San Antonio, like other major Texas cities, also went blue. Bexar County voted for Biden over Trump 52% to 46%.

Here’s what famous San Antonio residents and Alamo City natives had to say online after they found out Biden won.

Former San Antonio mayor and Democratic presidential hopeful Julián Castro made good on the promise he made during the debates on how he wanted to say goodbye to Trump.

State Representative Joaquin Castro, Julián's twin brother, tweeted that he's hopeful, not only for Americans, but for others around the world.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg tweeted that he looks forward to Biden unifying the country.

Actor Ricardo Chavira (TV’s Desperate Housewives) said he was proud to share the moment with his daughter.


Actress Madison Davenport (TV’s Sharp Objects) said she's ready to party.

Screenwriter Callie Khouri (Thelma and Louise) said she hopes that although Donald Trump is being a sore loser, Biden supporters will be better winners.

In a tweet, actress Michelle Rodriguez (Machete) thanked the states that contributed to Biden's win.

Soft-rock musician Christopher Cross said he looks forward to dignity and respect coming back to the Oval Office.

Bestselling author Shea Serrano shared tomorrow’s front page of the New York Times. But with some choice expletives as a setup.

TV host and Bird Bakery CEO Elizabeth Chambers signaled that Kamala Harris' groundbreaking victory was long overdue.

Finally, actress and musician Noel Wells (Mr. Roosevelt) tweeted that she's glad to get the last four years behind her.

