Monday, November 9, 2020

San Antonio's Animal Care Services reaches 92% live-release rate, the highest in its history

Posted By on Mon, Nov 9, 2020 at 10:56 AM

click to enlarge UNSPLASH / JAMIE STREET
  • Unsplash / Jamie Street
San Antonio has gone to the dogs — in a good way.

Last week, officials with San Antonio's Animal Care Services (ACS) said it ended its fiscal year with the highest live-release rate for animals in its history, KSAT reports.



Officials also told the station that the 92% live-release rate makes ACS one of the "most successful animal shelters" in the state.

The live-release percentage is calculated using the total of all pets that are adopted, rescued, transferred to another shelter or returned to their owners after being lost.

The numbers aren't insignificant, either. ACS adopted out more than 6,000 pets last fiscal year and helped save an additional 10,597 animals through partnerships with rescues and sister shelters, according to officials.

Officials also said that out of the 27,194 animals brought to the shelter, 2,204 were euthanized, the lowest rate in the shelter's history.

