Saturday, November 21, 2020

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn refuses to call Joe Biden president-elect, even as Trump's recount craters

Posted By on Sat, Nov 21, 2020 at 8:34 AM

Despite Donald J. Trump's rapidly diminishing chances of staying an occupant of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., U.S. Sen. John Cornyn still can't seem to find the intestinal fortitude to remove his face from the president's flabby orange posterior.

Although Cornyn has shown recent signs of a spine, such his sort-of condemnation of Trump's firing of to cybersecurity official Chris Krebs, the Texas Republican is refusing to call Joe Biden the president-elect.


“He is not president-elect until the votes are certified. So the answer to that is no,” Cornyn said on a call with Texas reporters, according to the Dallas Morning News. “And I don’t know what basis you or anybody else would claim that he’s president-elect before the votes are certified and these contests are resolved.”

Never mind the fact that the certifications aren't exactly breaking in Trump's favor and that the president's legal challenges, led by goo-dripping My Cousin Vinny quote-along leader Rudy Guiliani, have devolved into a fucking clown show

Interestingly, Cornyn didn't seem to have a problem referring to Biden as president-elect on social media shortly before the media call. On Thursday, the senator pasted text from a Politico story into a tweet that said progressive Democrats have “a striking message for President-elect Joe Biden."

Regardless of what label Cornyn refuses to apply to Biden, the presumptive next president has collected 5.9 million more votes than Trump nationwide. That means Giuliani's chance of proving widespread voter fraud is looking less and less like a Hail Mary pass and more like a sainthood-worthy miracle. 

