U.S. Sen. John Cornyn refuses to call Joe Biden president-elect, even as Trump's recount craters

“He is not president-elect until the votes are certified. So the answer to that is no,” Cornyn said on a call with Texas reporters, according to the Dallas Morning News. “And I don’t know what basis you or anybody else would claim that he’s president-elect before the votes are certified and these contests are resolved.”
Never mind the fact that the certifications aren't exactly breaking in Trump's favor and that the president's legal challenges, led by goo-dripping My Cousin Vinny quote-along leader Rudy Guiliani, have devolved into a fucking clown show.
Interestingly, Cornyn didn't seem to have a problem referring to Biden as president-elect on social media shortly before the media call. On Thursday, the senator pasted text from a Politico story into a tweet that said progressive Democrats have “a striking message for President-elect Joe Biden."
Regardless of what label Cornyn refuses to apply to Biden, the presumptive next president has collected 5.9 million more votes than Trump nationwide. That means Giuliani's chance of proving widespread voter fraud is looking less and less like a Hail Mary pass and more like a sainthood-worthy miracle.
