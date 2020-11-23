No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, November 23, 2020

KSAT and Trinity University partner for three-part series discussing impact of COVID-19 in San Antonio

Posted By on Mon, Nov 23, 2020 at 2:36 PM

click to enlarge MATTHEW LEJUNE/UNSPLASH
  • Matthew LeJune/Unsplash
From education to interpersonal communications, living through COVID-19 has forced the San Antonio community to adapt in many ways.

To reflect on the pandemic's local impact, Trinity University is partnering with TV station KSAT for a live-streamed community discussion that will take place over three consecutive Wednesdays in December.



Hosted by KSAT for its 6 p.m. news broadcast and via its website starting at 6:30 pm, the series will tackle the ways the coronavirus has changed lives in San Antonio, with each installment focused on a different topic.

The first, which airs December 2, will examine the impact of COVID-19 on health and the economy. The discussion will include topics such as the forthcoming vaccines, disease transmission and marginalized local communities.

Trinity faculty participating in the first night's lineup will include Christine Drennon, associate professor of sociology and anthropology; David Machpherson, economics department chair; and Alfred Montoyo, associate professor of sociology and anthropology.

The December 9 discussion will center on education, looking into how parents, teachers and students have adapted to lockdowns and virtual learning.

The final installment, scheduled for December 16, will explore the adjustments people make to maintain personal relationships during the COVID crisis and what normal will look like post-pandemic.

Viewers are encouraged to take part in the conversation, by submitting questions to panelists ahead of time.  

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

Gourmet Gifting: Eight locally produced gifts for San Antonio food lovers
Green with Envy: Two ways to wow the plant lovers in your life this holiday season
Here's how San Antonians can locally source the ingredients for their Thanksgiving feast
Movie Marketplace: Online San Antonio merchants offer holiday gifts for the cinephiles in your life
Shop Local: 10 ways to support local creatives and small businesses this holiday season
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio-area COVID-19 case count continues to rise as Texas deaths exceed 21,000 Read More

  2. Twitter users blast Sen. Ted Cruz for sharing 'war on Thanksgiving' meme as Texas COVID deaths rise Read More

  3. Housing activists take their protest to San Antonio Housing Authority CEO’s home Read More

  4. Despite activists' demands, CEO of San Antonio's CPS Energy says she can't afford to shut coal plant Read More

  5. U.S. Sen. John Cornyn refuses to call Joe Biden president-elect, even as Trump's recount craters Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 18, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation