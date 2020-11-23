KSAT and Trinity University partner for three-part series discussing impact of COVID-19 in San Antonio

click to enlarge
From education to interpersonal communications, living through COVID-19 has forced the San Antonio community to adapt in many ways.
To reflect on the pandemic's local impact, Trinity University is partnering with TV station KSAT for a live-streamed community discussion that will take place over three consecutive Wednesdays in December.
Hosted by KSAT for its 6 p.m. news broadcast and via its website
starting at 6:30 pm, the series will tackle the ways the coronavirus has changed lives in San Antonio, with each installment focused on a different topic.
The first, which airs December 2, will examine the impact of COVID-19 on health and the economy. The discussion will include topics such as the forthcoming vaccines, disease transmission and marginalized local communities.
Trinity faculty participating in the first night's lineup will include Christine Drennon, associate professor of sociology and anthropology; David Machpherson, economics department chair; and Alfred Montoyo, associate professor of sociology and anthropology.
The December 9 discussion will center on education, looking into how parents, teachers and students have adapted to lockdowns and virtual learning.
The final installment, scheduled for December 16, will explore the adjustments people make to maintain personal relationships during the COVID crisis and what normal will look like post-pandemic.
Viewers are encouraged to take part in the conversation, by submitting questions
to panelists ahead of time.