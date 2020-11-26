No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Thursday, November 26, 2020

A 1.2-acre city block has become an urban oasis next to downtown San Antonio's Frost Tower

Posted By on Thu, Nov 26, 2020 at 1:30 PM

click to enlarge UNSPLASH / DAVID VIG
  • Unsplash / David Vig
A new downtown park emerged when construction fences were removed last week from the lot across from San Antonio's glassy new Frost Tower.

Weston Urban, the developer of the 24-story office building, unveiled the 1.2-acre green space, carpeted in grass and circled trees. The natural oasis along West Houston Street has already attracted cyclists, dog walkers and families.



A building overlooking the park is set to house Houston's acclaimed Pinkerton's Barbecue.

As Weston Urban's director of parks and recreation, David Robinson Jr. — the son of Spurs legend David Robinson — oversees the public space. He told the San Antonio Heron he'd like to use the location for events such as movie screenings, fitness classes, sports and meetings.

“This is more of a soft opening for us,” Robinson told the Heron. “Early next year, we really want to open the park up once Pinkerton’s opens. I think next year will be more of a coming out party, but it was important for us to open the park to people right now.

“There has been so much negativity and one good thing could help the people,” he added.

