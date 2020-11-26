No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, November 26, 2020

San Antonio and Bexar County issue partial curfew for Thanksgiving weekend

Posted By on Thu, Nov 26, 2020 at 9:10 AM

click to enlarge INSTAGRAM / SOCIALIZESANANTONIO
  • Instagram / socializesanantonio
Hours before Thanksgiving, San Antonio and Bexar County officials issued partial curfews that will take effect through the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Starting Thanksgiving Day, residents cannot gather outside of their homes from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Central unless they are commuting to or from a business. The curfew ends Monday, according to the amended emergency orders by San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff.

Restaurants must close their indoor and outdoor dining during curfew hours, but curbside, takeout and drive-thru options can continue as usual.

Those who violate the order can face a fine up to $1,000.

The curfew is a last minute attempt to curb social gatherings as Texas continues to see record numbers of people infected with the coronavirus.

“Please listen to our public health experts. It's not worth the risk this holiday season,” Nirenberg said in a tweet. “If you have to leave home, wear a mask & keep your distance from others.”

El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego issued a similar order late Tuesday.

Texas health officials reported more than 14,000 new coronavirus infections Wednesday in what appeared to be an all-time high for daily cases. The record comes right before the Thanksgiving holiday as public health authorities urge people to celebrate apart this year, warning that family gatherings may increase the spread of infections at a time when many Texas hospitals report overwhelming volumes of COVID-19 patients.

The seven-day average of new cases in Texas continues to surpass 10,000, having tripled since the beginning of October. Testing is also at record levels. Roughly 10% of coronavirus tests yielded positive results on Nov. 24, according to Texas Department of State Health Services data.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

Glitter Political: Democrat Ina Minjarez prepares for another session playing defense in the Texas House
Assclown Alert: Texas Pastor Kenneth L. Redmon says Democratic voters made a 'covenant with death'
Gourmet Gifting: Eight locally produced gifts for San Antonio food lovers
Green with Envy: Two ways to wow the plant lovers in your life this holiday season
Here's how San Antonians can locally source the ingredients for their Thanksgiving feast
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. As COVID-19 cases rise, San Antonio mayor says he's stepping up business enforcement Read More

  2. Assclown Alert: Texas Pastor Kenneth L. Redmon says Democratic voters made a 'covenant with death' Read More

  3. Twitter users blast Sen. Ted Cruz for sharing 'war on Thanksgiving' meme as Texas COVID deaths rise Read More

  4. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's office fires last whistleblower who called for his investigation Read More

  5. San Antonio's Ruby City will integrate with San Pedro Creek Culture Park as part of expansion Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 18, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation