No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, November 30, 2020

Pearl developer Silver Ventures plans to build 265 apartments across the San Antonio River

Posted By on Mon, Nov 30, 2020 at 11:00 AM

click to enlarge The Elmira Apartments is a 7-story apartment building planned for 1126 E. Elmira St. - COURTESY IMAGE / DON B. MCDONALD
  • Courtesy Image / Don B. McDonald
  • The Elmira Apartments is a 7-story apartment building planned for 1126 E. Elmira St.
Pearl developer Silver Ventures is planning to build a 265-unit, 7-story apartment building on East Elmira Street, on the other side of the San Antonio River’s Museum Reach from the Pearl’s main campus.

The project would be the fourth major multifamily development by Silver Ventures, and would push the Pearl’s apartment total past 900 units.

Documents submitted to the city show the project consuming most of the city block bound by East Elmira, Schiller, East Quincy and East Park streets, a 3.1-acre site that touches a River Walk entrance.

CITY OF SAN ANTONIO
  • City of San Antonio

On Wednesday, the Historic and Design Review Commission (HDRC) is scheduled to review and potentially vote on the project.

click to enlarge screen_shot_2020-11-30_at_10.55.09_am.png

The HDRC agenda item for the Elmira Apartments describes a seven-level “precast parking garage” wrapped with mostly apartments, and some live-work units and retail on the ground level, including a coffee shop. Structurally, five wood-framed stories would sit atop a “2-story concrete podium.” The facade would consist of mostly brick masonry, and painted stucco.

For the Elmira Apartments, Silver Ventures turned to local architect Don B. McDonald, who the company also tapped to design Credit Human’s 12-story headquarters building, and the Oxbox, an eight-story office building on Broadway — two projects it co-developed. Jefferson Bank, in an attempt for architectural continuity on Broadway, also hired McDonald for its upcoming 13-story headquarters at Broadway and East Grayson streets.

The documents also describe a pool deck, community living room and fitness center overlooking the river. The developer will explore using ” salvaged brewery artifacts” into the elements of the design, supporting documents read.

It’s unclear how much it will cost to build the project, what kind of incentives Silver Ventures is pursuing from governmental entities, and what the timeline looks like.

Bill Shown, Silver Ventures’ managing director for real estate, didn’t immediately respond to an email inquiry Monday morning.

The San Antonio Heron is a nonprofit news organization dedicated to informing its readers about the changes to downtown and the surrounding communities.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

Glitter Political: Democrat Ina Minjarez prepares for another session playing defense in the Texas House
Assclown Alert: Texas Pastor Kenneth L. Redmon says Democratic voters made a 'covenant with death'
Gourmet Gifting: Eight locally produced gifts for San Antonio food lovers
Green with Envy: Two ways to wow the plant lovers in your life this holiday season
Here's how San Antonians can locally source the ingredients for their Thanksgiving feast
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio reports three-day rise in COVID-19 cases as U.S. sets new hospitalization record Read More

  2. West Point student from San Antonio lands prestigious U.S. Rhodes Scholarship Read More

  3. Former CIA chief calls Ted Cruz ‘unworthy' to serve Texas during Twitter fight over killing in Iran Read More

  4. A 1.2-acre city block has become an urban oasis next to downtown San Antonio's Frost Tower Read More

  5. Glitter Political: Democrat Ina Minjarez prepares for another session playing defense in the Texas House Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 18, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation