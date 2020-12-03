No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Thursday, December 3, 2020

Assclown Alert: Everylegalvote.com promotes voter-fraud falsehoods

Posted By on Thu, Dec 3, 2020 at 9:30 AM

click to enlarge WIKIMEDIA COMMONS / ELVERT BARNES
  • Wikimedia Commons / Elvert Barnes
Assclown alert is a column of opinion, analysis and snark.

Despite claiming a mission of protecting fair elections, Texas-tied website Everylegalvote.com is a promotional tool for groups backing President Donald Trump’s efforts to delegitimize the November election, a recent New York Times investigation shows.



The slick-looking site — which the Times tied to far-right figures such as Russell Ramsland, a Texas businessman who launched an unsuccessful 2016 run for the U.S. House — purports to be a “citizen coalition using reports, affidavits and math” to determine whether fraud took place in the 2020 election.

In reality, most of the content pulled into its news feed is from right-wing sources that back up Trump’s unfounded allegations that a shadowy cabal engineered widespread voter fraud scheme that cost him the election.

A prominently located map on the site states that Trump actually received 232 electoral votes compared to president-elect Joe Biden’s 214. (In the reality occupied by most of the world, Biden won with 306 votes.) Visitors can even toggle a view that shows what the map would look like “without voter fraud.” Surprise, surprise: in that case, Trump wins bigly with 318 electoral votes.

“We believe the media, certain elected officials, and other people in positions of power and control within the US, as well as in other countries, are not being open or transparent,” the site explains. “They are attempting to install Joe Biden as president without due process of law and order.”

Clearly, these assclowns are running a site without the transparency and openness they claim to champion.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

