Sunday, December 6, 2020

Texas Sens. Cruz and Cornyn dodge Washington Post questions about whether Biden won election

Posted By on Sun, Dec 6, 2020 at 9:16 AM

click to enlarge WIKIMEDIA COMMONS / GAGE SKIDMORE
  • Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore
U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn of Texas were among the more than 200 Capitol Hill Republicans who declined to answer the Washington Post's straightforward inquiry whether Joe Biden won the election.

U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, one of two Republicans in San Antonio's House delegation, also provided no answer. The second — retiring U.S. Rep. Will Hurd — also gave no response, but the Post counted him as one of two GOP members of Congress who congratulated Biden on November 7 after his victory was clear.



Just 27 Republicans answered in the affirmative, showing the absurdly narrow needle that the party's elected officials are attempting to thread as they try not to upset President Donald Trump's base. Trump is now in the fourth week of an unprecedented and unhinged bid to overturn an election he lost 306 electoral votes to 232. Biden also won the popular vote by 7 million.

For the story, a team of Post reporters contacted the staff of all 249 GOP members of the U.S. Senate and House by both phone and email, asking three basic questions:
  • Who won the election?
  • Do you support or oppose Donald Trump's continuing efforts to claim victory?
  • If Joe Biden wins a majority in the Electoral College, will you accept him as the legitimately elected president of the United States?
Although Cruz didn't answer any of the questions, the Post counted him as a "no" on the second. That's because the senator issued a written statement on December 1 urging the U.S. Supreme Court to hear an emergency appeal challenging Biden’s win in Pennsylvania.

The Post made it inquiry the day after Trump posted a 46-minute video full of lies and unsubstantiated claims that shadowy forces stole the election from him.

The full list of Republican members of Congress and their responses is available here.

