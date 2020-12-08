No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, December 8, 2020

Report says $1.4 billion expansion of San Antonio's 1604 one of most wasteful U.S. highway projects

Posted By on Tue, Dec 8, 2020 at 1:50 PM

click to enlarge The proposed expansion of 1604 will take place over the Edwards Aquifer recharge zone. - COURTESY IMAGE / TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION
  • Courtesy Image / Texas Department of Transportation
  • The proposed expansion of 1604 will take place over the Edwards Aquifer recharge zone.
A new report by a pair of watchdog groups names the proposed $1.36 billion expansion of San Antonio's Loop 1604 as one of the six biggest highway boondoggles in the U.S.

In their sixth annual report on the most wasteful U.S. highway projects, the TexPIRG Education Fund and Frontier Group raise concerns that the state's plan to expand the suburban loop risks environmental damage to the Edwards Aquifer while doing nothing to remedy highway congestion.



The Texas Department of Transportation is reviewing plans to expand a 23-mile stretch of 1604 look between Highway 16 and Interstate 35. The six additional lanes, new frontage roads and five-level interchange would be built over the aquifer's recharge zone. Construction is expected to begin next year.

The report also points out that studies by urban planners show similar expansions in Texas cities haven't kept up with traffic growth. Despite a 2010 project that widened a northern portion of Loop 410, that stretch remains one of the state's most congested highways.

"This doesn't solve congestion," TexPIRG Director Bay Scoggin said during a press call about the report. "We're risking all of this damage to the ecosystem, to the aquifer, for nothing."

The new construction on 1604 "may indirectly affect underlying groundwater quality ... through the erosion of disturbed soils and spills of construction related materials," according to the project’s own Draft Environmental Assessment, released in August 2020.

Once the highway goes into use, "the additional impervious cover would accumulate pollutants which may infiltrate to the underlying groundwater if the runoff is not treated," the document also states.

The project, slated for a mid-2020s completion, also risks expanding development of new homes and businesses by providing easy-on, easy-off access roads, said Annalisa Peace, executive director of Greater Edwards Aquifer Alliance.

That construction, coupled with additional population density provides additional environmental risk to the area where rainwater drains back into the aquifer that serves as a primary source of San Antonio's drinking water, she said.

"The scientists flat-out tell us the fewer people living out there the better," Peace added.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

Space Chase: In pursuing Space Command, San Antonio once again looks for an outside savior
Actor Ricardo Chavira draws on his own family to portray patriarch in Selena: The Series
New Executive Chef Joseph Perez brings ‘hunger to learn’ to the reopened Esquire Tavern
Assclown Alert: Everylegalvote.com promotes voter-fraud falsehoods
The Executioner’s Song: San Antonio artist Mark Menjivar takes aim at capital punishment
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. After saying seniors shouldn't fear COVID, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick wants testing when the Texas Lege meets Read More

  2. San Antonio again tops 1,000 COVID-19 cases as mayor warns numbers will continue to rise Read More

  3. Analysis: COVID-19 vaccines are coming to Texas, along with a ranking of who’s most essential Read More

  4. The Mendoza Line: Dominatrices will manage security during 87th Texas Legislature Read More

  5. Feds link ex-UTSA prof to Austin drug ring busted for supplying counterfeit Adderall and Xanax pills Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 2, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation