As legal scholars blast Ken Paxton's election lawsuit, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott praises it

I also asked @GovAbbott what he makes of @TXAG suing battleground election states, he says the lawsuit "tries to accelerate the process, providing certainty and clarity about the entire election process. The United States of America needs that." @SpectrumNews1TX @TXCapTonight pic.twitter.com/2H1WamJJvH — Reena Diamante (@reenajade) December 8, 2020

Almost the instant Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed his lawsuit Tuesday asking the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Joe Biden's presidential win, legal scholars were lining up to dump on it.Among their choice descriptions: " preposterous ," " a publicity stunt " and " a new leader in the 'craziest lawsuit filed to purportedly challenge the election' category ."In a particularly damning statement, Georgia AG Chris Carr, who chairs the Republican Association of Attorneys General, said Paxton — a fellow GOP member — is “constitutionally, legally and factually wrong ."And that was all before the Supreme Court dismissed a similar suit seeking to overturn the results in Pennsylvania less than 24 hours after Paxton filed the case. Ouch.But those piss-poor reviews haven't dimmed Republican Gov. Greg Abbott's support for his longtime ally.In contrast to legal experts, Abbott — who's taken his own share of heat over partisan voter suppression efforts — defended the suit to Spectrum News reporter Reena Diamante.Far from being a partisan cheap shot or a grab for a presidential pardon, Abbott explained, Paxton's filing sought to clear up that crazy old election process — and all to the great benefit of Americans."The key thing that it does is that it tries to accelerate the process of providingcertainty and clarity about the entire election process," Abbott said. "The United States of America needs that."You've got to admire the power of positive thinking. Perhaps that's why smaller minds such as ourselves aren't running the great state of Texas.