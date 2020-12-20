Thieves took half the toys collected for annual drive at San Antonio's Alazan-Apache Courts projects

The event continued with "limited toys to provide families," according to a statement from San Antonio Housing Authority. The annual drive was originally expected to provide gifts to more than 200 disadvantaged children.
The toys were stolen during a Friday break-in at the Courts' community room, according to the statement. SAHA also posted information on its website on how people can make donations to re-stock the drive.The median household income of Alazan-Apache residents is less than $9,000 annually. Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.