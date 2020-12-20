Thieves took half the toys collected for annual drive at San Antonio's Alazan-Apache Courts projects

click to enlarge Ben Olivo

The Alazan-Apache Courts is San Antonio's largest and oldest public housing development.

More than half of the toys collected for children living at the Alazan-Apache Courts public housing complex were stolen a day before a holiday gift distribution planned for Saturday.

The event continued with "limited toys to provide families," according to a statement from San Antonio Housing Authority. The annual drive was originally expected to provide gifts to more than 200 disadvantaged children.

The toys were stolen during a Friday break-in at the Courts' community room, according to the statement. SAHA also posted information on its website on how people can make donations to re-stock the drive.

The median household income of Alazan-Apache residents is less than $9,000 annually.