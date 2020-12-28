No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, December 28, 2020

The Mendoza Line: ‘Who do I have to kill to get a pardon?’ Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton asks

Posted By on Mon, Dec 28, 2020 at 12:32 PM

click to enlarge Ken Paxton catches a limo ride with Donald Trump. - TWITTER / @KENPAXTONTX
  • Twitter / @KenPaxtonTX
  • Ken Paxton catches a limo ride with Donald Trump.
We understand that in the current political environment it can be really tough to tell the difference between real news stories and satire, which is precisely why we're letting you know that the Mendoza Line is a weekly work of satire.

Aides to Ken Paxton said the Texas attorney general is worried President Donald Trump will forget to pardon him before leaving office and is actively brainstorming crimes to commit to capture the commander in chief’s attention.



Paxton is under federal indictment for securities fraud and the Associated Press reports the FBI is investigating him for public corruption. Given the potential penalties he faces, the AG said he’s disappointed he wasn’t among the 41 people Trump pardoned before Christmas.

“Chris Collins got a pardon for securities fraud and we did almost the exact same thing,” Paxton said. “Allegedly."

Paxton continued: “Shit, I haven’t even been convicted. President Trump pardoned a moonshiner, drug traffickers and some military contractors who killed a bunch of people — who weren’t even Americans! Who do I have to kill to get a pardon?”

Real estate developer Nate Paul, a close Paxton friend and donor who allegedly reaped benefit from his association with the AG, said the Paxton is only capable of a few crimes.

“Kenny’s not a killer,” Paul said. “He’s not connected enough to move any serious weight in drugs, and he’s not smart enough to launder money. Ken’s more of a ‘lying under oath’ and ‘giving false statements’ kind of guy. And solicitation. He’d be good for a few solicitation charges, but what politician isn’t?”

Paxton was hoping to curry the president’s favor when he filed a lawsuit to overturn election results in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Once the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear the case, he tried to interest the likes of Judge Judy and The People’s Court.

“The President told me all I had to do was get a case in front of his hand-picked justices on the Supreme Court and they’d take care of the rest,” Paxton said. “I did my part, though it was hard. I had to file everything myself after firing my most competent assistant AGs for being whistleblowers. Law’s not really my strength.”

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

What I learned from spinning 259 unfamiliar albums during the pandemic
Newly opened La Milanesa serves up taste of home for San Antonio’s South American community
Glitter Political: H. Drew Galloway cut his own path by encouraging young people to vote
Southtown’s Camp Outpost delivers great dining by getting the small stuff right
Kitsch and erotica commingle in the lowbrow work of San Antonio artist Connie Chapa
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Today in scams, this absolutely brazen cash grab for a bus trip to Trump's 2021 inauguration Read More

  2. One Texas health district received 900 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Then, it closed for Christmas. Read More

  3. Bexar County Judge advises San Antonio Spurs to delay having fans return to AT&T Center games Read More

  4. The Trump administration awarded border wall contracts to build on land it doesn't own in Texas Read More

  5. The new U.K. coronavirus variant is concerning. But don’t freak out. Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 16, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation