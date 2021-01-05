No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, January 5, 2021

GOP official in Seguin faces backlash for saying Mitt Romney should meet 'Mr. Guillotine'

Posted By on Tue, Jan 5, 2021 at 3:45 PM

click to enlarge Terry Harper represents a district that includes San Antonio on the State Republican Executive Committee. - FACEBOOK / TERRY HARPER
  • Facebook / Terry Harper
  • Terry Harper represents a district that includes San Antonio on the State Republican Executive Committee.
A Seguin-based Texas Republican Party official was pulled into a game of Social Media Cleanup this weekend after an online post saying Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, should be "introduced to our friend Mr. Guillotine."

Terry Harper, a member of the State Republican Executive Committee, made the comment Saturday on Facebook. His remark came in response to Romney blasting fellow Senate GOPers for planning to object to the Electoral College's vote to make Joe Biden the next president.



People on social media objected to Harper's remark, asking the FBI to question him for what they argued was a death threat, the Dallas Morning News reports.

Harper, who represents a committee district that includes San Antonio, appears to have since removed his post. However, Quorum Report editor Scott Braddock tweeted a screenshot obtained of the offending post.


Amid the uproar, Harper replied online that his beheading reference had all been a metaphor, the Morning News reports. Romney, his logic went, is the "head" who represents Utah voters.

“Hence the reference to Mr. Guillotine and the separation of the Head (Romney) from the Body (Utah Voters) is simple….Never did I suggest or wish harm to the Senator,” he said in a post quoted by the newspaper.

Harper also offered up a backhanded apology to those who "failed to understand my post as I did not make it clear to those who make assumptions based on their personal agenda."

But Braddock wasn't ready to give Harper's explanation a pass, pointing out that the GOP official shared a post on December 22 suggesting that people use their stimulus checks to build guillotines.


As of press time, that post is still live on Harper's Facebook account.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More The Daily »

Trending

San Antonio’s best hope for a happier 2021 is to ditch its longtime delusions
Assclown of the Year: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (but was there ever any question?)
2020 was a lousy year for live music, but there was no shortage of engaging albums
Glitter Political: Council Candidate Norberto 'Geremy' Landin sees District 5’s hope and resiliency
Restaurant Rundown: The pandemic played a part in virtually every 2020 food service trend in San Antonio
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Two people lose limbs, fingers to fireworks in alleged San Antonio street racing incident Read More

  2. San Antonio COVID-19 cases shatter single-day record as mayor warns hospitals are 'stressed' Read More

  3. Ad from anti-Trump PAC calls Ted Cruz part of 'new Jim Crow caucus' for challenging Electoral College Read More

  4. The Mendoza Line: San Antonio-area officials put Spurs in charge of COVID response Read More

  5. Texas’ medical marijuana program is one of the most restrictive in the country. Advocates hope the Legislature will change that. Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 30, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation