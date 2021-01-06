Former San Antonio Congressman Hurd says Capitol riot 'should be treated as a coup' led by Trump

Facebook / Representative Will Hurd

Former U.S. Rep. Will Hurd

As Texas politicos called for calm in Washington, some chastising GOP leaders for fanning the flames, former U.S. Rep. Will Hurd — a Republican — leveled some of the sharpest condemnation of President Trump's role in the unrest.

In a Wednesday tweet, Hurd said the overrunning of the U.S. Capitol by Donald Trump's supporters to disrupt the certification of the election should be viewed as a coup led by the president himself.

"This isn't a peaceful protest. This is an attack on our democracy and domestic terrorism to try to stop certifying elections," tweeted Hurd, who retired this year after three terms representing San Antonio and a large swath of the U.S.-Mexico border. "This should be treated as a coup led by a president that will not be peacefully removed from power."

This isn’t a peaceful protest. This is an attack on our democracy and domestic terrorism to try to stop certifying elections. This should be treated as a coup led by a president that will not be peacefully removed from power. — Rep. Will Hurd (@HurdOnTheHill) January 6, 2021

While Hurd often voted in line with other Republicans, he distinguished himself as one of the few who publicly disagreed with Trump, especially on the president's hardline immigration policies. Political observers speculated that Hurd, a former CIA officer, retired rather than tethering his reelection hopes on support for Trump.

As recently as Saturday, Hurd criticized Republican lawmakers on Twitter for "sowing doubt among the public for petty political gain," adding that their maneuvers were "playing into our enemies hands."

When I was undercover at the CIA, I saw firsthand how our enemies steal elections and try to interfere in ours. Elected officials continuing to sow doubt amongst the public for petty political gain is playing into our enemies hands. — Rep. Will Hurd (@HurdOnTheHill) January 3, 2021

