Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas tweets for calm amid Capitol shitstorm he helped create

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz

A little late now, don't ya think, Ted?

After leading a look-at-me effort to monkeywrench Joe Biden's legitimate presidential victory, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, took to Twitter to urge Trump supporters who overran and vandalized the U.S. Capitol to peacefully disperse. His plea came as thousands of people who refuse to accept President Donald Trump's election loss breached the complex and fought with authorities as Congress tried to give its final approval to Biden's victory.

Those storming the Capitol need to stop NOW.



The Constitution protects peaceful protest, but violence—from Left or Right— is ALWAYS wrong.



And those engaged in violence are hurting the cause they say they support. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 6, 2021

The response to Cruz's tweet was swift and brutal, with numerous people blaming him for fanning the flames by giving credence to Trump's unfounded claims that widespread fraud cost him the election.

Fuck you and @HawleyMO The blood of this coup is on your hands. Your repeated treasonous attempts at sedition are on full display today. The party of “Law and Order” has shown that it cannot accept a fair and democratic election. You and your cohorts should be held accountantable — Duane Becker (@duanebecker_) January 6, 2021

You helped start it. Your dishonesty about the election led directly to this violence. Man up. Admit you were wrong. Change your ways. This cowardly coup attempt is not what Texans want. — Summer Kinard (@Somemyrrh) January 6, 2021

As of press time, one person has been shot and the crowds appear far from going home peacefully. Experts are warning that the crisis Cruz and others helped Trump manufacture is far from over.

The senator is about to find out just how hard it is to get the genie back into the bottle.

