Wednesday, January 6, 2021

Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas tweets for calm amid Capitol shitstorm he helped create

Posted By on Wed, Jan 6, 2021 at 3:04 PM

A little late now, don't ya think, Ted?

After leading a look-at-me effort to monkeywrench Joe Biden's legitimate presidential victory, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, took to Twitter to urge Trump supporters who overran and vandalized the U.S. Capitol to peacefully disperse. His plea came as thousands of people who refuse to accept President Donald Trump's election loss breached the complex and fought with authorities as Congress tried to give its final approval to Biden's victory.

The response to Cruz's tweet was swift and brutal, with numerous people blaming him for fanning the flames by giving credence to Trump's unfounded claims that widespread fraud cost him the election.

As of press time, one person has been shot and the crowds appear far from going home peacefully. Experts are warning that the crisis Cruz and others helped Trump manufacture is far from over.

The senator is about to find out just how hard it is to get the genie back into the bottle.

