San Antonio's Alamodome will become free COVID-19 vaccination site starting next week

click to enlarge U.S. Secretary of Defense

A medical professional holds a vial of the COVID-19 vaccine.





The city of San Antonio will host a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Alamodome beginning Monday, January 11.The site will offer both drive-thru and in-person vaccinations, inoculating 1,500 people daily, according to a statement from the city.Vaccines will only be available to Phase 1A populations, which include healthcare workers and residents of long-term care facilities, and to Phase 1B populations, which include people over 65 or those who have a chronic medical condition that puts them at elevated risk.“The vaccination site at the Alamodome is an important step forward in our fight to eradicate the pandemic," Mayor Ron Nirenberg said in a statement. "This site will accelerate the vaccination process and help us provide protection for San Antonio residents as soon as possible.”Appointments are required. They are available by visiting covid19.sanantonio.gov/vaccine or by calling 311 and selecting option 8.