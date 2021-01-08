No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, January 8, 2021

San Antonio's Alamodome will become free COVID-19 vaccination site starting next week

Posted By on Fri, Jan 8, 2021 at 5:09 PM

click to enlarge A medical professional holds a vial of the COVID-19 vaccine. - U.S. SECRETARY OF DEFENSE
  • U.S. Secretary of Defense
  • A medical professional holds a vial of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The city of San Antonio will host a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Alamodome beginning Monday, January 11.

The site will offer both drive-thru and in-person vaccinations, inoculating 1,500 people daily, according to a statement from the city.



Vaccines will only be available to Phase 1A populations, which include healthcare workers and residents of long-term care facilities, and to Phase 1B populations, which include people over 65 or those who have a chronic medical condition that puts them at elevated risk.

“The vaccination site at the Alamodome is an important step forward in our fight to eradicate the pandemic," Mayor Ron Nirenberg said in a statement. "This site will accelerate the vaccination process and help us provide protection for San Antonio residents as soon as possible.”

Appointments are required. They are available by visiting covid19.sanantonio.gov/vaccine or by calling 311 and selecting option 8.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

San Antonio’s best hope for a happier 2021 is to ditch its longtime delusions
Assclown of the Year: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (but was there ever any question?)
2020 was a lousy year for live music, but there was no shortage of engaging albums
Glitter Political: Council Candidate Norberto 'Geremy' Landin sees District 5’s hope and resiliency
Restaurant Rundown: The pandemic played a part in virtually every 2020 food service trend in San Antonio
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Bexar County Sheriff's Office investigating lieutenant who posted photos of herself in pro-Trump mob Read More

  2. So far, at least 8 Texas members of Congress have now called for Trump's removal Read More

  3. Texas AG Ken Paxton, who spoke at inflammatory rally, claims rioters 'were not Trump supporters' Read More

  4. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas tweets for calm amid Capitol shitstorm he helped create Read More

  5. Despite an attack on the U.S. Capitol, here are the 17 Texas Republicans who still voted to overturn election results Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 30, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation