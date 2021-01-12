South Texas city of Alamo says it's received no official White House communication about Trump's visit

click to enlarge
Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore
It's always polite to call ahead before dropping in unannounced. But since when has President Donald Trump been concerned about etiquette, especially when it applies to people along the U.S.-Mexico border?
The Rio Grande Valley town of Alamo, which Trump plans to visit Tuesday in his first public appearance since inciting last week's Capitol insurrection, posted on its website
Monday afternoon that it's received no official White House communication about the visit.
"The City of Alamo’s City Commission and City Administration has NOT been officially contacted regarding this visit and therefore, have NO DETAILS regarding his itinerary," City Manager Robert Salinas said in the statement. "We are currently receiving many phone calls and emails regarding the President’s visit but as you can see we cannot comment any further."
The city, located between Pharr and Donna on Interstate 2, has a population of around 20,000, raising questions about the logistics of such an event and the attention it's likely to receive from both protesters and Trump supporters.
According to the statement, the city appears to be all but flying by the seat of its pants when it comes to the potential for unrest.
"Regarding any potential protests or support for the President, we ask that all demonstrations are peaceful and respectful towards our law enforcement personnel and our surrounding communities," according to the statement.
At press time Tuesday afternoon, Trump was expected to appear in Alamo to tout progress on the border wall that was central to his 2016 campaign. So far, the administration has spent billions of taxpayer dollars on the barrier despite his repeated pledge that Mexico would pay for it.
