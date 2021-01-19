Bexar County shatters summer record for COVID-19 hospitalizations

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Fire Department

Workers at the Freeman Coliseum coronavirus testing site wave motorists through.

Bexar County set a new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations Monday, soaring past a high recorded last summer, when state leaders shut down bars out of concern that the surge would overwhelm the medical system.As of Monday, 1,520 patients were under treatment in local hospitals for COVID-19, 437 of them in intensive care and 260 on ventilators. The current number of hospitalizations is 253 higher than the summer record, set in July.During Monday evening's pandemic briefing, Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff said local hospitals have brought in 1,400 nurses on a temporary basis to handle rising admissions.“Of course, the hospital numbers are really disturbing,” Wolff said. “It’s really taxing on the hospitals.”The county recorded an increase of 1,281 new cases Monday and three new deaths. The 7-day moving average of cases now stands at 2,028.News of the record hospitalizations came shortly after local officials announced that COVID-19 vaccine appointments for Monday at the Alamodome were pushed back to Wednesday due to a delay in drug shipments.