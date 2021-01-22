No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, January 22, 2021

Analysis: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott hosted a public safety roundtable Thursday and only invited the cops

Posted By on Fri, Jan 22, 2021 at 8:57 AM

Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during Thursday's meeting with law enforcement officials. - OFFICE OF THE TEXAS GOVERNOR
  • Office of the Texas Governor
  • Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during Thursday's meeting with law enforcement officials.
Put a bunch of law enforcement officials in a room and ask them if their budgets should be cut, and the answer will be a resounding "no."

That's exactly what Texas Gov. Greg Abbott did Thursday afternoon in a bit of political theater his office referred to in a press release as a "roundtable discussion" of "legislative priorities to ensure a safer future for the Lone Star State."



Never mind that roundtables are deliberative forums used to foster debate from opposing sides and that engender a certain amount of give and take.

Hard to imagine how there was much give and take when the nine other folks at the Gov's table ranged from Mitch Landry, deputy executive director of the Texas Municipal Police Association to Jennifer Tharp, Comal County's Criminal District Attorney. Four of the listed participants were from police unions.

Notably absent — especially so in the post-George Floyd era — were any police accountability advocates, criminal defense attorneys, people with mental health expertise or even city mayors.

But why would we expect anything different from Abbott?

Like other Republicans, Abbott has been on a law-and-0rder kick lately, figuring that to be a winning ballot-box issue. And his answer to most big issues of the day, whether it's the pandemic or public safety, seems to be "give my office more control."

After Austin's city council voted last fall to shift funds from police coffers into social services, Abbott repeatedly called on the Texas Legislature pass a law barring cities from cutting police budgets. In the wake of that move, he also said he's weighing a state takeover of the Austin's police force.

“Texas is a law-and-order state, and we are going to ensure that we keep it that way,” Abbott said during a press conference that followed Thursday's friendly chat with law enforcement officials.

In addition to reiterating his call for the Lege to tell municipalities how they can spend public safety money, Abbott used the presser to stump for changes to the state bail system that — surprise, surprise — would give him more control. A version of the latter proposal tanked during the 2019 session.

For those who watch Texas politics, Thursday's spectacle is bound to bear echoes of a much-ballyhooed school shooting roundtable Abbott assembled in 2018 after the tragic, 10-fatality shooting at Santa Fe High School.

That gathering included parents, teachers, students, lawmakers and "interest groups that advocate for and against further gun regulations," his office said at the time. Notably absent, though, were gun-control groups Moms Demand Action and March for Our Lives, not to mention leaders from the state's teacher's unions.

After the school shooting roundtable, Abbott — who enjoys a 100% approval rating from the NRA — offered a list of 22 ideas that stemmed from the chat. They ranged from placing cops in front of schools to "mandating parent training." Not a one called for stricter gun-control measures.

Thursday's discussion shows that Abbott still finds value in using roundtables as a political stunt. This time, though, he decided not to worry about the optics and just invite the yes men.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

Glitter Political: District 3 council candidate Phyllis Viagran aims to carry on her family’s work ethic
Remembering 'Blue' Gene Tyranny, a San Antonio-born composer who worked with Iggy Pop and others
The growing array of non-alcoholic products can turn Dry January into a spirited celebration
Spare Parts' newly opened store connects artists with materials otherwise destined for the landfill
Director Florent Bodin captures amazing career of retired Spurs star in Tony Parker: The Final Shot
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says he'll sue to stop Biden administration's 'lawlessness' Read More

  2. Dream job alert: San Antonio Parks & Rec searching for dog park ambassadors Read More

  3. A third Texas newspaper now calling for Sen. Ted Cruz's resignation after Capitol violence Read More

  4. Glitter Political: District 3 council candidate Phyllis Viagran aims to carry on her family’s work ethic Read More

  5. San Antonio man fired from job, faces up to a year and a half in prison on Capitol riot charges Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 13, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation