Fiesta Oyster Bake cancelled for second year in a row due to coronavirus pandemic

“I am sad to announce that we are canceling Fiesta Oyster Bake 2021 due to the substantial numbers of COVID-19 cases in our region,” St. Mary’s University Alumni Association President Joe L. Vela Jr. said in a release supplied to the station.
The event will resume on April 1-2, 2022, according to the statement.
Oyster Bake is one of the best-attended events at San Antonio's annual citywide party, drawing up to 70,000 people to enjoy food and multiple stages of live music.
