Fiesta Oyster Bake cancelled for second year in a row due to coronavirus pandemic

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / St. Mary's Alumni Association

In what could be a barometer for other Fiesta 2021 events, St. Mary’s University has canceled Oyster Bake for a second year due to high COVID-19 infection rates, KSAT reports

“I am sad to announce that we are canceling Fiesta Oyster Bake 2021 due to the substantial numbers of COVID-19 cases in our region,” St. Mary’s University Alumni Association President Joe L. Vela Jr. said in a release supplied to the station.

“We cannot risk impacting the health of our campus residents, alumni and the community by scheduling the event this spring. We will return next year stronger and more focused on continuing a better and safer celebration.”

The event will resume on April 1-2, 2022, according to the statement.

Oyster Bake is one of the best-attended events at San Antonio's annual citywide party, drawing up to 70,000 people to enjoy food and multiple stages of live music.