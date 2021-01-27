No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Wednesday, January 27, 2021

USAA provides $1 million grant to serve at-risk high school students in San Antonio

Posted By on Wed, Jan 27, 2021 at 12:43 PM

click to enlarge TWITTER / USAA
  • Twitter / USAA
Financial services company USAA is giving a $1 million grant to a San Antonio nonprofit to help local high school students strive for success and overcome socioeconomic hardships.

Alamo City-based USAA and Communities In Schools of San Antonio (CIS-SA) unveiled the grant Wednesday, which will make resources such as wraparound case management, social service referrals, mental health services and emergency assistance available to at-risk youth at 10 area high schools in the East Central, Judson, San Antonio, Somerset and Southwest ISDs. According to CIS-SA, 750 students will benefit from the grant.



According to the Texas Education Agency, 79% of the students at the 10 high schools covered under the grant are economically disadvantaged, while 74% are at risk of dropping out. These factors mostly affect African American and Hispanic students in the school districts, the latter of which face the highest risk of dropout rates.

"Considering local demographic trends, the further aggravation from the pandemic, and the severe consequences of dropping out, meeting the social and educational needs of these students is one of the most urgent challenges facing our community," CIS-SA CEO Jessica Weaver said in a press release.

The organization will share an inside look at how the grant will affect Southwest High School students on January 28 via an Instagram story at @cis_sanantonio.

