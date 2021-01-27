USAA provides $1 million grant to serve at-risk high school students in San Antonio

click to enlarge Twitter / USAA

wraparound case management, social service referrals, mental health services and emergency assistance available to at-risk youth at 10 area high schools in the East Central, Judson, San Antonio, Somerset and Southwest ISDs. According to CIS-SA, 750 students

benefit from the grant.

Tomorrow, CIS Site Coordinators at @swisd Southwest High, Kelsey & Julia, will be taking over our Instagram to share a look into their work in schools. Thanks to this partnership w/ @USAA, Site Coordinators like them can provide more equitable opportunities to their students. pic.twitter.com/QKRYQAjw15 — CIS San Antonio (@CISSanAntonio) January 27, 2021

According to the Texas Education Agency, 79% of the students at the 10 high schools covered under the grant are economically disadvantaged, while 74% are at risk of dropping out. These factors mostly affect African American and Hispanic students in the school districts, the latter of which face the highest risk of dropout rates.









The organization will share an inside look at how the grant will affect Southwest High School students on January 28 via an Instagram story at @cis_sanantonio.



