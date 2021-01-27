USAA provides $1 million grant to serve at-risk high school students in San Antonio

According to the Texas Education Agency, 79% of the students at the 10 high schools covered under the grant are economically disadvantaged, while 74% are at risk of dropping out. These factors mostly affect African American and Hispanic students in the school districts, the latter of which face the highest risk of dropout rates.
Tomorrow, CIS Site Coordinators at @swisd Southwest High, Kelsey & Julia, will be taking over our Instagram to share a look into their work in schools. Thanks to this partnership w/ @USAA, Site Coordinators like them can provide more equitable opportunities to their students. pic.twitter.com/QKRYQAjw15— CIS San Antonio (@CISSanAntonio) January 27, 2021
