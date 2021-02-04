San Antonio auctioneer selling off convicted oilman Brian Alfaro's holdings — from Picassos to Diors

click to enlarge Courtesy / Vogt Auction Galleries

This Louis Vuitton travel bag is among the items being auction off to pay restitution to investors the feds say businessman Brian Alfaro defrauded.

Think of them as corruption keepsakes.A San Antonio auction house is selling off a collection of items seized by court order from convicted felon Brian Alfaro and his wife Kristi.

In November, a federal judge sentenced Alfaro, the owner of Alamo City-based Primera Energy LLC, to ten years in the pen for scheming to defraud investors. Alfaro, 52, was also ordered to pay $9.9 million in restitution.

Proceeds from a February 20 auction run by San Antonio's Vogt Auction Galleries will be returned to victims as part of that order.



Federal authorities say the high-flying businessman's ill-gotten gains helped him purchase luxury vehicles such as a Lamborghini, a Mercedes Benz and a Porsche, along with San Antonio Spurs VIP tickets valued at $100,000.



Those sweet rides and Spurs tickets aren't up for grabs in the auction, but plenty of other goodies are. The spoils range from an 18-karat diamond ring valued at $26,000-$28,000 to art by Picasso, Chagall and Dali to handbags by Dior, Prada and Louis Vuitton. Lots and lots of handbags.

Curiosity seekers — and those with a taste for over-the-top extravagance — can view the entire catalog online.