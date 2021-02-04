San Antonio auctioneer selling off convicted oilman Brian Alfaro's holdings — from Picassos to Diors

In November, a federal judge sentenced Alfaro, the owner of Alamo City-based Primera Energy LLC, to ten years in the pen for scheming to defraud investors. Alfaro, 52, was also ordered to pay $9.9 million in restitution.
Proceeds from a February 20 auction run by San Antonio's Vogt Auction Galleries will be returned to victims as part of that order.
Federal authorities say the high-flying businessman's ill-gotten gains helped him purchase luxury vehicles such as a Lamborghini, a Mercedes Benz and a Porsche, along with San Antonio Spurs VIP tickets valued at $100,000.
Those sweet rides and Spurs tickets aren't up for grabs in the auction, but plenty of other goodies are. The spoils range from an 18-karat diamond ring valued at $26,000-$28,000 to art by Picasso, Chagall and Dali to handbags by Dior, Prada and Louis Vuitton. Lots and lots of handbags.
Curiosity seekers — and those with a taste for over-the-top extravagance — can view the entire catalog online.
