In late 2020, Jacksonville, Florida-based retailer Stein Mart filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization and liquidated all 280-plus U.S. locations. Four of those were located in San Antonio.2. Macy's
In early 2021, Macy’s announced a range of store closures including two in San Antonio at Rolling Oaks Mall and The Shops at Rivercenter. Following these closures, the city will have four Macy's stores remaining.
3. Stage Stores
Houston-based Stage Stores, owner of several department store brands, closed all of its Bealls locations, including five in San Antonio.
Over the past few years, Sears has closed hundreds of stores due to its ongoing financial struggles. After finally liquidating its last San Antonio store in August 2020, the company now operates fewer than 100 locations nationwide.
5. Pier 1 Imports
Furniture and decor retailer Pier 1 Imports filed for bankruptcy in February 2020, eventually closing all 950 stores, including three in San Antonio. It's now an online-only retailer.
6. Tuesday Morning
Last May, Fort Worth-based Tuesday Morning announced it would close 230 of its 770 stores nationwide, including one in San Antonio's Village at Stone Oak shopping center. The company still operates seven other stores locally.
7. GNC
Health and nutrition retailer GNC filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in June 2020 and closed stores nationwide, including locations at San Antonio's Ingram Park Mall and The Shops at Rivercenter and one on Potranco Road.
8. Francesca's
Houston-based women's clothing retailer Francesca's announced the closures of more than 100 stores in December 2020, including one at Rolling Oaks Mall. Three other area locations remain open.
9. Texas Western Warehouse
Texas Western Warehouse is now liquidating all locations, including three in San Antonio, according to local media reports.
