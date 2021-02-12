No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, February 12, 2021

San Antonio City Council approves police reform and housing bond amendments for May 1 ballot

Posted By on Fri, Feb 12, 2021 at 9:11 AM

click to enlarge Black Lives Matter supporters listen to a speaker during one of many protests against police violence held in San Antonio last year. - JAMES DOBBINS
  • James Dobbins
  • Black Lives Matter supporters listen to a speaker during one of many protests against police violence held in San Antonio last year.
City council on Thursday cleared a pair of significant charter amendments to appear on the ballot in the May 1 citywide election.

Those amendments, which needed council's vote to move forward, will determine whether to strip collective bargaining powers from San Antonio's police union and whether to give the city the ability to use bond money to fund development of more affordable housing.



Recently formed police accountability group Fix SAPD landed the first initiative on the ballot through a petition drive that gathered considerably more than 20,000 signatures. That was the required threshold to let voters decide the fate of collective bargaining for the powerful union.

Fix SAPD and other activists groups argue that the union has wielded its clout to win protections that shield bad officers. Roughly two-thirds of SAPD officers fired during the past decade were reinstated, largely through an arbitration process guaranteed under the union's current contract.

Arguing that the loss of collective bargaining would thwart SAPD's ability to recruit and hire officers, the union has pledged to aggressively fight the proposed amendment. Other labor organizations have also announced their opposition.

The other referendum approved Thursday would allow the city to make land purchases, construction of new housing and refurbishment of aging homes part of bond packages — something it's previously been unable to do.

City staff altered the language of that amendment to make it more specific to affordable housing after some council members worried that the original language was too broad. They expressed concern that the proposal, as originally worded, would create a virtual blank check for special projects.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

Texas artists and modern masters share the walls in fauna-filled exhibition ‘El Rancho McNay’
Newly certified petition changes the dynamic of contract talks with San Antonio’s police union
Black and Latino San Antonians still lag white residents in getting vaccinated against COVID-19
Since the pandemic, more San Antonians are demanding high quality, locally raised meat
Chinese New Year makes a perfect excuse to explore San Antonio’s Asian noodle offerings
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Volunteers from progressive groups trying to get Ted Cruz donors to demand their money back Read More

  2. After a rough year, retailers — including those in San Antonio — may face an even tougher 2021 Read More

  3. COVID-19 has killed 40,000 Texans, and Dan Patrick is worked up over the 'Star-Spangled Banner' Read More

  4. 'Cat lawyer' in viral Zoom clip led a controversial crusade against a West Texas smoke shop owner Read More

  5. San Antonio ranks No. 10 in the nation for women out-earning their husbands Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 10, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation