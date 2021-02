Ted Cruz among 3 GOP senators who met with Trump impeachment team about legal strategy

click to enlarge Gage Skidmore / Wikimedia Commons

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz

A meeting between Trump's lawyers and GOP senators -- including Graham and Cruz -- just ended. Trump lawyer David Schoen said the meeting was about "procedure."



Cruz said senators were talking about the legal "strategy for tomorrow" and where arguments are and where to go. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) February 11, 2021

So much for trial by an impartial jury.Texas' Ted Cruz was among three Republican senators who met with former president Donald Trump's defense team to discuss legal strategy, according tocorrespondent Yamiche Alcindor, who tweeted details on Thursday evening.Cruz told Alcindor the discussion pertained to the defense team's planned Friday presentation, including what the arguments in the impeachment trial currently are and where they're headed.After Trump attorney Bruce Castor delivered a shambolic, unfocused presentation on Tuesday, the first day of the trial, Senate Republicans were unimpressed , and Trump himself was royally pissed, according to news reports The Senate is hearing arguments as it deliberates whether to convict Trump for instigating the deadly January 6 Capitol insurrection.Cruz, along with the other senators in the defense team meeting — Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Mike Lee of Utah — have been among Trump's most unyielding allies.For his part, Cruz spent weeks following the November election making bullshit claims that a rigged election cost the reality-show president a second term. He now faces an ethics probe over whether his efforts to overturn the fair election helped spark the mob's coup attempt.In comments to CNN Thursday , Cruz further tipped his hand about just how evenhanded he intends to be as the Senate weighs charges against Trump."Donald Trump will be acquitted," he said. "It takes 67 votes to convict him and every person in the Senate chamber understands that there are not the votes to convict, nor should there be."