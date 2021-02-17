Texas Gov. Greg Abbott lies on Fox News about cause of the state’s power outages

Texas Gov. Abbott blames solar and wind for the blackouts in his state and says "this shows how the Green New Deal would be a deadly deal for the United States of America" pic.twitter.com/YfVwa3YRZQ— Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) February 17, 2021
The Texas power grid has not been compromised.— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) February 15, 2021
The ability of some companies that generate the power has been frozen.
This includes the natural gas & coal generators.
They are working to get generation back on line.
ERCOT & PUC are prioritizing residential consumers. https://t.co/wDiDXN17Fu
