No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, February 17, 2021

U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro demands Texas regulators explain power outages

Posted By on Wed, Feb 17, 2021 at 12:53 PM

U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro - SCREEN CAPTURE / C-SPAN
  • Screen Capture / C-SPAN
  • U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro
U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-San Antonio, penned a letter signed by eight other members of Texas’ congressional delegation demanding that the operator of the state’s power grid and the state regulatory body overseeing electrical utilities explain the outages that have left millions of Texans without power.

In the letter sent Tuesday, Castro — a San Antonio Democrat — raised concerns that the outages intended to spare the electrical grid are not being distributed equitably.



“The ongoing power outages across Texas are causing unacceptable hardship and suffering to millions of families, especially among the most vulnerable,” Castro wrote to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas and the Texas Public Utility Commission.

“I’m particularly concerned at reports that power outages are not distributed fairly. Texans need answers and expect accountability for exactly how this happened — and I will do my utmost in Congress to ensure this never happens again in Texas.”

The letter was also signed by U.S. Reps. Lloyd Doggett, Henry Cuellar, Filemon Vela, Lizzie Fletcher, Marc Veasey, Veronica Escobar, Sylvia Garcia, Vicente Gonzalez and Al Green. All are Democrats.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More The Daily »

Trending

San Antonio actor Jesse Borrego talks about how the pandemic is changing Hollywood
San Antonio musician John Coker charts a genre-defying path on his new album STOIC
Assclown Alert: Texas rep who tried to reverse Biden's fair win picked to chair elections committee
Texas artists and modern masters share the walls in fauna-filled exhibition ‘El Rancho McNay’
Newly certified petition changes the dynamic of contract talks with San Antonio’s police union
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Ted Cruz’s 2020 tweet about California blackouts comes back to bite him in the ass Read More

  2. San Antonio’s CPS Energy says outages will continue through Tuesday Read More

  3. San Antonio state senator calls on CEO of Texas power grid to resign Read More

  4. After limiting hours, H-E-B has now closed more than 30 San Antonio stores due to weather Read More

  5. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott lies on Fox News about cause of the state’s power outages Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 10, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation