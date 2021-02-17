No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Video of Houston man skiing on icy highway goes viral

Posted By on Wed, Feb 17, 2021 at 10:38 AM

click image FACEBOOK / TRAVIS MCGULLAM
  • Facebook / Travis Mcgullam
In the latest episode of Texas Man giving Florida Man a run for his money, a Houstonian decided this week's intense winter weather was the perfect opportunity to ski down I-10.

Yep, you read that right — he went skiing on the highway.



click image FACEBOOK / TRAVIS MCGULLAM
  • Facebook / Travis Mcgullam
In a video posted to Facebook Monday by Travis Mcgullam, a man wearing skis is seen being towed behind a vehicle on the highway. As the icing on the cake, he and the person filming periodically raise their drink cans to toast other vehicles barreling down the highway — including an 18-wheeler.

Though the logo on the skiier's can cannot be easily discerned, the person filming prominently displays the Budweiser branding on his beverage.

"First person to ski down I10 in Houston," a caption by Mcgullam reads.


If the idiocy of this stunt still eludes you, here's some additional context: the ice on the highways was so bad in San Antonio that TXDOT closed highways for deicing. Conditions are not much different in Houston, and the Houston Chronicle was similarly unimpressed with these antics.

The video soon made its way to Twitter, where people reacted about how you'd expect.

"Men really expert level dumb," @TheOhEmDee tweeted.

"This whole video stressed me out," @RavelJenal posted. "The truck? Everyone’s tires. The Budweiser beer?"

We can't say we disagree.


Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

San Antonio actor Jesse Borrego talks about how the pandemic is changing Hollywood
San Antonio musician John Coker charts a genre-defying path on his new album STOIC
Assclown Alert: Texas rep who tried to reverse Biden's fair win picked to chair elections committee
Texas artists and modern masters share the walls in fauna-filled exhibition ‘El Rancho McNay’
Newly certified petition changes the dynamic of contract talks with San Antonio’s police union
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio’s CPS Energy says outages will continue through Tuesday Read More

  2. Ted Cruz’s 2020 tweet about California blackouts comes back to bite him in the ass Read More

  3. After limiting hours, H-E-B has now closed more than 30 San Antonio stores due to weather Read More

  4. San Antonio state senator calls on CEO of Texas power grid to resign Read More

  5. Expect rolling blackouts as winter storm continues, Texas' power grid operator warns Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 10, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation