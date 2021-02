Video of Houston man skiing on icy highway goes viral

click image Facebook / Travis Mcgullam

Men really expert level dumb lol — Crack Artist, 2nd Command (@TheOhEmmDee) February 15, 2021

This whole video stressed me out. The truck? Everyone’s tires. The Budweiser beer? — RavenJenai (@RavenJenai) February 16, 2021

In the latest episode of Texas Man giving Florida Man a run for his money, a Houstonian decided this week's intense winter weather was the perfect opportunity to ski down I-10.Yep, you read that right — he went skiing on the highway.In a video posted to Facebook Monday by Travis Mcgullam, a man wearing skis is seen being towed behind a vehicle on the highway. As the icing on the cake, he and the person filming periodically raise their drink cans to toast other vehicles barreling down the highway — including an 18-wheeler.Though the logo on the skiier's can cannot be easily discerned, the person filming prominently displays the Budweiser branding on his beverage."First person to ski down I10 in Houston," a caption by Mcgullam reads.If the idiocy of this stunt still eludes you, here's some additional context: the ice on the highways was so bad in San Antonio that TXDOT closed highways for deicing. Conditions are not much different in Houston, and the Houston Chronicle was similarly unimpressed with these antics.The video soon made its way to Twitter , where people reacted about how you'd expect."Men really expert level dumb," @TheOhEmDee tweeted "This whole video stressed me out," @RavelJenal posted . "The truck? Everyone’s tires. The Budweiser beer?"We can't say we disagree.