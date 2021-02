Photos purport to show Ted Cruz on flight to Cancun, as Texans endure power failure

Twitter / @GeneforTexas

Guess which US Senator from Texas flew to Cancun while the state was freezing to death and having to boil water? pic.twitter.com/fNY00EmMMR — Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) February 18, 2021

The photo shows the same gate as the flight out of Houston today. https://t.co/ww3CBKjYoQ — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) February 18, 2021

As millions of his Texas constituents suffer through blackouts in freezing weather, Twitter users shared photos of U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, saying he was taking a tropical holiday.Multiple Twitter users shared photos of the Republican senator and armchair seditionist — or someone who looks just like him — purportedly on a flight to the popular resort spot of Cancun, Mexico. While a mask hides part of his face, the hair, paunch and mom jeans certainly hint that the man in question is Cruz."Just confirmed @SenTedCruz and his family flew to Cancun tonight for a few days at a resort they've visited before," former MSNBC anchor David Shuster tweeted. "Cruz seems to believe there isn't much for him to do in Texas for the millions of fellow Texans who remain without electricity/water and are literally freezing.""Guess which U.S. Senator from Texas flew to Cancun while the state was freezing to death and having to boil water?" inquired Gene Wu, D-Houston, a member of the Texas House of Representatives.Cruz's office didn't respond to inquiries from the, and other media outlets report the senator's staff also failed to provide comment.Keith Edwards, a former advisor to U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Georgia, shared a photo that purportedly shows Cruz at a gate at Houston's airport that flies to Fort Lauderdale, Florida.Meanwhile, former congressman Beto O'Rourke, Cruz's Democratic challenger in the 2018 election, organized check-in calls with elderly Texans potentially affected by the blackouts.We'll let you know if Cruz's office responds.