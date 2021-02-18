No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, February 18, 2021

Photos purport to show Ted Cruz on flight to Cancun, as Texans endure power failure

Posted By on Thu, Feb 18, 2021 at 9:15 AM

TWITTER / @GENEFORTEXAS
  • Twitter / @GeneforTexas
As millions of his Texas constituents suffer through blackouts in freezing weather, Twitter users shared photos of U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, saying he was taking a tropical holiday.

Multiple Twitter users shared photos of the Republican senator and armchair seditionist — or someone who looks just like him — purportedly on a flight to the popular resort spot of Cancun, Mexico. While a mask hides part of his face, the hair, paunch and mom jeans certainly hint that the man in question is Cruz.



"Just confirmed @SenTedCruz and his family flew to Cancun tonight for a few days at a resort they've visited before," former MSNBC anchor David Shuster tweeted. "Cruz seems to believe there isn't much for him to do in Texas for the millions of fellow Texans who remain without electricity/water and are literally freezing."

"Guess which U.S. Senator from Texas flew to Cancun while the state was freezing to death and having to boil water?" inquired Gene Wu, D-Houston, a member of the Texas House of Representatives.


Cruz's office didn't respond to inquiries from the Current, and other media outlets report the senator's staff also failed to provide comment.

Keith Edwards, a former advisor to U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Georgia, shared a photo that purportedly shows Cruz at a gate at Houston's airport that flies to Fort Lauderdale, Florida.


Meanwhile, former congressman Beto O'Rourke, Cruz's Democratic challenger in the 2018 election, organized check-in calls with elderly Texans potentially affected by the blackouts.

We'll let you know if Cruz's office responds.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

San Antonio actor Jesse Borrego talks about how the pandemic is changing Hollywood
San Antonio musician John Coker charts a genre-defying path on his new album STOIC
Assclown Alert: Texas rep who tried to reverse Biden's fair win picked to chair elections committee
Texas artists and modern masters share the walls in fauna-filled exhibition ‘El Rancho McNay’
Newly certified petition changes the dynamic of contract talks with San Antonio’s police union
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. CPS Energy chief says San Antonians will face power outages through Saturday, some longer Read More

  2. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott lies on Fox News about cause of the state’s power outages Read More

  3. San Antonio Water System will issue a boil order for tap water Wednesday afternoon Read More

  4. Video of Houston man skiing on icy highway goes viral Read More

  5. Ted Cruz’s 2020 tweet about California blackouts comes back to bite him in the ass Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 10, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation