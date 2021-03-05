No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, March 5, 2021

Magazine accidentally refers to San Antonio Congressman Joaquin Castro as 'Joaquin Phoenix'

Posted By on Fri, Mar 5, 2021 at 10:45 AM

click to enlarge Even with beards we can still tell them apart: U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro (left) and actor Joaquin Phoenix (right). - LEFT: SCREEN CAPTURE / C-SPAN; RIGHT: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS / HARALD KRICHEL
  • Left: Screen Capture / C-SPAN; Right: Wikimedia Commons / Harald Krichel
  • Even with beards we can still tell them apart: U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro (left) and actor Joaquin Phoenix (right).
San Antonio Congressman Joaquin Castro is used to mistaken identity. So much so that he grew a patchy beard so he wouldn't be confused with his twin brother, former SA mayor Julian Castro, when the latter ran for president.

But a recent flub by the left-wing publication Mother Jones has taken Castro confusion to a whole new level.



In an article on the Biden administration's effort to increase diversity in the State Department, the magazine mentioned that "Rep. Joaquin Phoenix (D-Texas)" penned an introduction to a report on how remake the institution.

Shadi Hamid, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, pointed out the error in a tweet, cheekily noting that Phoenix, in addition to being a stellar actor, has "now turned his attention to transforming the State Department."


While Phoenix in known for bringing spot-on impersonations to the screen — notably Johnny Cash and himself in the middle of a mental breakdown — we're pretty sure he's not working on a new project where he portrays a Texas congressman.

Mother Jones has since corrected the error in its online story.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

A series of covers releases from Girl in a Coma’s Nina Diaz reveals both her range and her influences
Red-Carpet Kid: San Antonio native gives voice to Young SpongeBob in animated movie sequel
San Antonio’s new greenway trails offer a view of the city we otherwise might zoom past
Jardín brings the right culinary elements to the Botanical Garden’s Sullivan Carriage House
Top(ped) Dog: The Dogfather’s Patrick Curel on why his hot dog restaurant is flipping burgers
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. After lifting mask mandate, Gov. Greg Abbott claims immigrants spreading COVID in Texas Read More

  2. San Antonio-based H-E-B will 'urge,' but not require, shoppers to mask up — and that’s bullshit Read More

  3. Three of Gov. Greg Abbott’s four coronavirus medical advisers say they weren’t directly consulted before he lifted mask mandate Read More

  4. San Antonio mayor vows to save historic Woolworth Building in 'reset' of Alamo Plaza project Read More

  5. ERCOT's chief executive terminated in wake of Texas' winter storm crisis Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 24, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation