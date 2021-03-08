No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Monday, March 8, 2021

Ted Cruz falsely claims undocumented immigrants are getting $1,400 stimulus checks

Posted By on Mon, Mar 8, 2021 at 9:15 AM

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz - COURTESY PHOTO / U.S. SENATE
  • Courtesy Photo / U.S. Senate
  • U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz
Seizing on anti-immigrant fervor popular with the Trump base, Sen. Ted Cruz on Saturday sponsored an amendment to the pending COVID-19 relief bill to block undocumented immigrants from receiving its $1,400 stimulus checks.

“The question for the American people to answer is, should your money, should taxpayer money, be sent — $1,400 — to every illegal alien in America?” Cruz, R-Texas, asked during debate on his amendment, which was ultimately rejected.



Cruz, a potential 2024 presidential candidate, should be smart enough to figure out why his proposal was slapped down for the political theater it was. Here's the deal: undocumented immigrants don't have social security numbers, which means they can't qualify for direct government assistance.

Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, had no problem pointing that out to Cruz — and calling him out for trying to whip up fear around the $1.9 trillion bill popular with both Democrat and Republican voters.

“The statement of the senator from Texas is just…plain…false,” Durbin said during a rebuttal to Cruz's claim, Mediaite reports. “Let me be clear. Undocumented immigrants do not have Social Security numbers. And they do not qualify for stimulus relief checks, period!”

He added: “For you to stand up there and say the opposite is just to rile people up over something that is not true.”

