Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Feds bust Canyon Lake man accused of downing booze in Pelosi's office during Capitol riot

Posted By on Tue, Mar 9, 2021 at 9:52 AM

click to enlarge Insurrectionists tangle with police during the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. - SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
  • Insurrectionists tangle with police during the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
The FBI has arrested a Canyon Lake man who allegedly knocked back liquor shots in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the deadly January 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection, the Express-News reports.

The FBI on Thursday arrested Treniss Jewell Evans III, 46, at his home an hour north of San Antonio over charges he participated in the break-in, according to the daily. He was released on a $10,000 bond and ordered to stay away from Washington, D.C.



A witness "understood Evans to have ‘taken shots of (F)ireball’ in Nancy Pelosi’s office and captured video of the days’ events on his cellular telephone," the Express-News reported, citing a criminal complaint.

However, Evans' attorney, Robbie Ward, told the paper his client wasn't involved in any violence — something indicated in the FBI's complaint.

Even so, Evans faces felony charges of unlawfully entering a restricted building, along with two misdemeanor charges, according to the Express-News. The former carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. If convicted of both misdemeanors, he could face up to a combined year and six months in jail plus $105,000 in fines.

So far, at least 26 Texans are among the more than 300 facing charges after breaching the Capitol to overturn the legitimate election victory of President Joe Biden, CBS News reports.

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

