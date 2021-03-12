San Antonio police reform group asks FBI to investigate alleged harassment by SAPD officers

click to enlarge James Dobbins

Protesters march by a San Antonio police officer at a demonstration last year.

the

that volunteers on the petition drive, which began last fall, faced harassment from

Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Coalition for Police Accountability

This photo shared by police accountability activists purports to show a man harassing a petition volunteer. The man's shirt features images of a badge and an SAPD logo along with the slogan of This Is Texas Freedom Force, which has been labeled an extremist group by the FBI, the activists maintain.

Volunteers affiliated with Fix SAPD recently shared accounts with the Current of being harassed and intimidated while collecting signatures. The group has also expressed







"Now that our petition has been certified, we have begun our voter turnout effort and many of our petitioners, volunteers and supporters have informed me that they have been followed and sometimes stopped and falsely accused of misrepresenting the purpose of the voter turnout effort to the citizens," the letter reads.



"We are very concerned because the harassment and intimidation tactics appear to be increasing."





Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

"We support the right of all Americans to express their political views, to assemble, to protest, to petition, to bear arms and indeed to exercise all of our cherished constitutional rights; however, we will not countenance threats, intimidation or violence against our members, volunteers or supporters," the letter reads.