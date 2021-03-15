No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, March 15, 2021

The Mendoza Line: Texas governor and lieutenant governor refuse couples counseling despite urging

Posted By on Mon, Mar 15, 2021 at 2:11 PM

click to enlarge Texas' two daddies are fighting: Texas AG Ken Paxton is trying to get Gov. Greg Abbott (left) and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick to engage in couples counseling, insiders in his office report. - SCREEN CAPTURE / KXAN-TV (LEFT) AND WIKIMEDIA COMMONS / GAGE SKIDMORE (RIGHT)
  • Screen Capture / KXAN-TV (left) and Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore (right)
  • Texas' two daddies are fighting: Texas AG Ken Paxton is trying to get Gov. Greg Abbott (left) and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick to engage in couples counseling, insiders in his office report.
We understand that in the current political environment it can be really tough to tell the difference between real news stories and satire, which is precisely why we're letting you know that the Mendoza Line is a weekly work of satire.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is reportedly urging Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick to attend couples counseling following their recent spat over the governor’s choice of Arthur D’Andrea to chair the Public Utility Commission.



According to sources inside the AG’s office, Paxton unsuccessfully tried to engage the same counselor who helped him save his marriage following an affair exposed in recent media reports.

mendoza_logo.jpg
Paxton has started carrying a “wooby” and imploring staff to call their colleagues at the offices of the governor and lieutenant governor to ask about Abbott’s and Patrick’s respective moods, people inside his office said. He's also told them to relay messages that Paxton “promises to be good” and that “it scares him when the daddies fight.”

“You'd think the state's top law enforcement official is a scared 8-year-old,” said one source who spoke on condition of anonymity. “Scratch that. It’s really more like he's a 6-year-old.”

Paxton recently sued Austin and Travis County for continuing to enforce a local mask mandate on businesses, a move sources in his office said is designed to win points with Abbott. His calendar also shows he's taking time off to get a vasectomy to be more like Patrick, who had his done live, on air when he was a Houston radio talk-show host, those same sources revealed.

“Ken’s doing everything he can to curry favor because he’s worried he will end up without a home,” said Mark Penley, a former deputy attorney general whom Paxton fired. Penley is one of the whistleblowers who sued the AG for wrongful termination.

“Patrick and Abbott aren’t big Paxton fans, but who is? He’s indicted. The feds are after him. We’re after him. No one wants to claim him," Penley added. "Ken’s really worried he’s going to end up having to live with his crazy uncle Allen [West, chairman of the Texas GOP].”

A spokesperson for the AG’s office called the claims “ridiculous,” adding that Abbott and Patrick have assured the Paxton he’s not the reason they’re fighting.

“Sometimes, couples just fall out of love,” she said.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

Councilman Roberto Treviño discusses his $14 million plan to aid local foodservice workers
La Morena celebrates 20 years of flamenco dance at Carmens de la Calle
Fix SAPD members says police union set stage for harassment as they campaign for Prop B
Greg Abbott killed the mask mandate. How else will he enable far-right conspiracy mongers?
Dig This! Unearthing the forgotten magic of San Antonio's '60s garage rock scene
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. As COVID-19 cases decline across Texas, testing rates are dropping, too Read More

  2. Ted Cruz falsely claims undocumented immigrants are getting $1,400 stimulus checks Read More

  3. ‘Not celebrating yet’: South Texans wait for Biden to cancel Trump’s wall Read More

  4. San Antonio police reform group asks FBI to investigate alleged harassment by SAPD officers Read More

  5. Sen. Jose Menéndez, Rep. Jessica González file nondiscrimination bills in Texas Legislature Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 10, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation