Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Tussaud’s Waxworks in San Antonio removes Trump figure because people keep punching it
Posted
By Sanford Nowlin
on Wed, Mar 17, 2021 at 11:37 AM
click to enlarge
-
Instagram / ally_caudillo
-
The wax dummy of former President Donald Trump, shown in a visitor's photo, was packed off to storage after people kept punching it. No word on whether his two BFFs also suffered damage.
Turns out feelings run deep when it comes to Donald Trump. Who'd have thunk?
Louis Tussaud’s Waxworks in Alamo Plaza has packed away a figure of the former reality show star-turned-former president after visitors took out four years' worth of frustrations on it, according to the Express-News
.
The blond-coiffed dummy suffered damage from both punches and scratches to its face, the daily reports.
“When it’s a highly political figure, attacks can be a problem,” said Clay Stewart, regional manager for museum owner Ripley Entertainment.
No word on whether Tussaud’s Waxworks will patch up the figure and return it to its display area. Steward told the Express-News
such a move is unlikely until the attraction receives a President Joe Biden figure, now being sculpted — or whatever they do to make wax people — down in Florida.
